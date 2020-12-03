Sharad Kelkar's 'Black Widows' Update Mistaken By Netizens For Marvel's 'Black Widow'

Actor Sharad Kelkar, who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Laxmii, announced wrapping up the dubbing of his upcoming Zee5 web-series titled Black Widows. Yesterday, the film and TV actor took to his Instagram handle to give fans a sneak-peek into his final dubbing session for the dark comedy series. However, netizens mistook the Zee5 Original for Marvel's Black Widow.

Sharad Kelkar's Black Widows gets misunderstood for Marvel's Black Widow

On December 2, 2020, polyglot actor Sharad Kelkar revealed finishing the dubbing of his highly-anticipated web-series Black Widows, which will premiere on Zee5 on December 18. Alongside Kelkar, the Black Widows cast includes Mona Singh, Shamita Shetty, Swastika Mukherjee, Raima Sen, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in the lead roles. Yesterday, the actor-host posted a selfie of himself to share a glimpse of his last dubbing session for Black Widows with fans on Instagram. He wrote, "Finished dubbing of #BlackWidows".

Check out Sharad Kelkar's Instagram post below:

While a lot of ardent fans of the Rangbaaz Phir Se actor took to the comment section of his IG post to express that they were waiting for the release of the web-series eagerly, there were a few who mistook the Birsa Dasgupta directorial for Marvel Cinematic Universe's much-awaited superhero film Black Widow, which is slated to release next year in March. While one netizen commented on the post writing, "For a sec I thought for Marvel's black widow" another replied to him commenting 'Likewise'. On the other hand, many gushed "can't wait' as the web-series is nearing its release date.

Check out some fan reactions below:

About 'Black Widows'

Black Widows is a dark comedy web-series which has prolific Tollywood filmmaker Birsa Dasgupta at its helm. According to the official website of Zee5, the plot of the web-series "revolves around 3 wives who make the perfect plan to murder their abusive husbands". The Zee5 series' cast also features Aamir Ali, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Shruti Vyas, Faisal Malik and Shaheb in supporting roles alongside the lead cast. Black Widows release date was revealed along with its trailer release by the makers. It will stream exclusively on Zee5 from December 18, 2020.

