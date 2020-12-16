Sharad Kelkar Shares A Still With Co-star Mona Singh From 'Black Widows'; Check Out

Actor Sharad Kelkar and Mona Singh's ZEE5 original Black Widows is all set to release on the OTT platform. Kelkar shared a picture with co-star Mona on his social media. Take a look at the duo as they play a couple in the upcoming ZEE5 show.

Sharad Kelkar shares a still from Black Widows with Mona Singh

Sharad Kelkar and Mona Singh will be soon seen together on screen as a couple from December 18. Sharad took to his Instagram to share a still with his co-star. The duo seemed to be enjoying their glass of wines near a lake. Mona wore a mint green shirt while Sharad is seen wearing a light pink shirt. He wrote, "Jatin and Veera" mentioning the names of the characters from the show. Take a look at the photo below:

Sharad's fans have filled his comment section with heart and fire emojis. His fans have mentioned that they're extremely excited for the show to start streaming on ZEE5. Some fans even complimented the two as a pair. Take a look at some of the comments on Sharad Kelkar's photo here:

He shared another still from the series in his role as Jatin. He wore the same light pink shirt and is seen sipping some wine at the bar. He wore a pair of glasses to complete his look. Sharad wrote, "Cheers KILLERS" referring to three Black Widows who kill their husbands in the show. He mentioned that the show will premiere from 18th December on ZEE5.

More about Black Widows

Black Widows is an adaptation of a Finnish show Mustat Lesket which was about 3 women who were unhappy because their husbands were criminals. The Indian series revolves around three wives who plot a perfect murder of their husbands who are colleagues. They are extremely unhappy because of their abusive marriages. As the story unfolds, they will have to hide the truth and save themselves from getting accused of murder. The Black Widows cast features Mona Singh, Swastika Mukherjee, Shamita Shetty and Sharad Kelkar in the lead roles. It also features Parambrata, Raima Sen and Aamir Ali in pivotal roles.

