Sharad Kelkar Shares 'thrilling Experience' Of Voicing 'Aarya' Animated Series

Actor Sharad Kelkar lent his voice for the animated version of Sushmita Sen’s web series Aarya. Sharad Kelkar is known for his roles in several Hindi as well as Marathi films. Directed by Ram Madhavni, the crime drama series released on June 19. The new series starring Sushmita Sen has been reimagined in an animated version and actor Sharad Kelkar lent his voice for the promo. The actor shared this news through his verified Twitter account.

Sharad Kelkar lent his voice for the animated video detailing of Sushmita Sen’s journey as a warrior in Aarya. The web series, Aarya, released on Disney + Hotstar on June 19, 2020. The series followed the story of a mother who gets trapped into drug trade to protect her family. He shared the thrilling news with his fans through his Twitter account and wrote that he was more than thrilled to lent his voice for the promo.

Actor Sharad Kelkar spoke about his experience of working on Aarya with The Indian Express and said that the grandeur and the intensity of the narrative were so thrilling that the actor was automatically taken back to the time when he was working on Bahubali. Sharad Kelkar had voiced the role of Prabhas in the Hindi version of Bahubali film series.

Sharad Kelkar continued saying that Aarya is amongst the most celebrated web shows of the latter and there was no way he would have turned down the opportunity. He enjoyed working on the series and could feel every bit of the protagonist’s journey and the intensity of the narrative. The actor further said that he was glad his voice was liked and he would love to do several such projects in future.

Actor Sushmita Sen was last seen in a Bengali film titled Nirbaak. She made a comeback to the small screen by starring in Aarya. Sharad Kelkar, on the other hand, is popular for his key roles in several films. The actor will be appearing in a number of movies including Darbaan, Laxmmi Bomb and Jersey.

