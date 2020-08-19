Sharad Pawar's Kin Parth First To Celebrate CBI Probe In Sushant Case; MVA Rift Resurfaces

Even as the Supreme Court gave its nod to a CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, and directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate in the investigation, it seems that rift in state's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has again surfaced.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Parth Pawar has reacted to the apex court verdict and said 'Satymev Jayate' roughly meaning 'Truth has won'. Parth Pawar who suffered a big defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on July 27 seeking a CBI probe into the death of the Chhichhore actor.

This is in sharp contrast to Maharashtra government's stance on the matter, as it opposed a CBI probe and wanted the case to be with Mumbai Police, even going to an extent of slandering and threatening Sushant's family.

सत्यमेव जयते! — Parth Pawar (@parthajitpawar) August 19, 2020

Supreme Court's verdict

The top court in its verdict on August 19 not only gave nod to a CBI probe in the case but also recognized the jurisdiction of Bihar Police saying that it is competent to give consent for a CBI investigation. Justice Hrishikesh Roy in his verdict said that the apex court is ordering a CBI probe and added that the FIR by Bihar Police is valid. "It is court-ordered CBI investigation. Maharashtra govt must comply and assist," the top court said.

It is to be noted that Bihar government has already given its nod to CBI probe and the central agency has begun its work. However, the opposition by the Maharashtra government and Rhea Chakraborty in the top court was a hindrance to the CBI, which has now been removed.

READ | 'Many had laughed', but Ishkaran has last laugh as SC allows CBI probe in Sushant case

Sharad Pawar called Parth 'immature'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar had earlier mocked his own grand-nephew Parth Pawar for his demand to refer the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI. Stating that he doesn't give any importance to the statements made by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, the NCP supremo termed him as "immature". Asserting that he knows Mumbai Police for the last 50 years, Pawar affirmed full faith in the probe conducted by the former.

READ | Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput: Here's the definitive timeline from his death on June 14

At the same time, he opined that there would be no opposition if someone sought a CBI investigation in the case. On August 10, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut revealed in his Saamana column that the NCP chief had called him after hearing Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's reference to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Raut claimed that Pawar had condemned the use of "abusive language" against Thackeray and inquired on the steps taken by the state government in this regard.

READ | Fadnavis opines on feud between Sharad Pawar & Parth over CBI probe in Sushant death case

Sena made a veiled attack on Parth Pawar

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena slammed Parth Pawar's statement and said that it is 'foolishness' to demand CBI inquiry in Sushant's case. In an indirect reference to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew, it said that some 'experienced people' are also backing the demand for the CBI inquiry claiming that 'there is a conspiracy' going on to hurt 'Maharashtra's self-respect'.

READ | Supreme Court allows CBI probe in Sushant Singh case; Mumbai police told to cooperate

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.