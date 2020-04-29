Shraddha Kapoor Showers 'Cham Cham Love' On Fans As 'Baaghi' Clocks 4 Years; Watch Video

Seems like Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has many reasons to celebrate 2020. A few days ago, Shraddha expressed her gratitude and celebrated seven years of her 2013's release Aashiqui 2. Recently, she again shared a post as her action flick Baaghi completed 4 years on April 29.

Taking to her social media wall, the 33-year-old actor shared a video featuring a few of Baaghi fans, who shook their leg on the chartbuster song Cham Cham from the first installment of the series. In the video, Shraddha's fan performed the hook step of the song. Instagramming the video, she wrote: 'Cham Cham love'. In the caption, she penned one more line from the lyrics of another song of the film, titled Sab Tera.

The video garnered more than 400k views within hours. Her aunt and actor Padmini Kolhapur, and Baaghi co-star Tiger Shroff showered love in the comments section. Apart from them, many of Sharddha's fans flooded the comments section with praises and heart emoticons.

For the unversed, Baaghi released in 2016. Apart from Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, the romance-action film also stars Sudheer Babu Posani in the lead cast. TV personality Sunil Grover also essayed a pivotal character in the film. The Sabir Khan directorial bagged praises from the critics and the audience. Interestingly, Shraddha and Tiger teamed up after four years for the third installment of the series, which released on March 4, 2020.

