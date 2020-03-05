Shraddha Kapoor's Transformation From Her Debut 'Teen Patti' To 'Street Dancer 3D'; Read

Shraddha Kapoor, daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor, is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. The actor, though having an easy way in Bollywood, has worked hard and proved her talent to reach the position that she is in today. Shraddha is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming movie, Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff.

Having done movies like Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore, and more, she has proved her versatility in the acting industry. Here’s a comparison between Shraddha Kapoor’s first big break and latest movie. Read ahead to know more:

Shraddha Kapoor’s first big break vs latest film

Shraddha Kapoor stepped into the Bollywood industry with Leena Yadav’s thriller film, Teen Patti (2010). Along with Shraddha, the cast of Teen Patti also had Amitabh Bachchan, Ben Kingsley and R. Madhavan. The film follows a mathematics professor, played by Bachchan, who is trying to write a thesis on probability and relates it to the Indian card game of Teen Patti. The actor played the role of a college-going girl, Aparna Khanna (Apu).

However, after staying in the industry for three years, Shraddha finally got her first big break as a lead role with Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 (2013), alongside debutant Aditya Roy Kapur. Set in the early 2010s, Aashiqui 2 was a love story, focusing on the turbulent relationship between musicians Rahul and Arohi. It was a relationship which is affected by Rahul's issues with alcohol abuse and temperament.

The concept of Aashiqui 2 was largely based on the movies, A Star is Born and Abhimaan. The actor rose to fame with this movie, as it became a huge commercial success. The film was one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2013.

Shraddha, at the time, was very new to the industry and received a warm welcome into Bollywood. Her acting in the film was loved and adored by many.

Currenlt, she is on cloud nine after the success of her recent film, Remo D’Souza directorial Street Dancer 3D (2020) alongside actor Varun Dhawan. The movie also cast had Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. The story explores a dance competition between some Indian and Pakistani dancers.

Street Dancer 3D marks the reunion of Shraddha Kapoor with Varun Dhawan, Remo D’Souza and Prabhu Deva, after ABCD 2 (2015). Her acting and dancing skills in the film gained her many praises.

