Sharman Joshi Talks About The Film Industry, Says It Is As Competitive As Sports

Sharman Joshi recently spoke about the film business and the setbacks he has faced in his career. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor talked about how he perceives the film industry. Read on to know more details:

ALSO READ | 'My Client's Wife' Heads For Digital Release, To Be Followed By 'Scotland'

Sharman Joshi on setbacks and film business

In the interview, Sharman Joshi spoke about how the film business works. He also talked about the setbacks he has faced in his life and how he emerged out of them successfully. Speaking about this, the 3 Idiots actor said that fans should forgive him if he has made a mistake in choosing his projects and asked for 'another chance'.

The actor further added that we all are humans and that people make errors. Joshi then stated that in the film industry, one is only as good as their last project. He then mentioned that some movies do not turn out to be the way they are expected by the makers and actors. Joshi further said that after his 2012 project Ferrari Ki Sawaari, three of his films failed to impress the audience.

ALSO READ | After 'Baarish 2', Sharman Joshi To Join Hands With Abbas-Mustan For A Netflix Original?



These films included War Chod Na Yaar, Gang of Ghosts, and Super Nani. He said that it was a setback for him and it did disappoint him. He said he 'practised' a lot of patience, hard work, and was supported by luck, to get out of his setbacks. He also added that Mission Mangal made him glad.

Joshi, in the interview, stated that it is a challenge to get a break in Bollywood and that all of the actors have to go through it. He added that it can be quite 'exasperating' and 'disappointing'. Sharman Joshi then compared Bollywood with Sports and stated that both these fields are quite competitive in nature.

ALSO READ | Divya Bharti, Farhan Akhtar, Sharman Joshi All In One Frame - Can You Recognise?

In the film business, he said, people want to work with actors who are on the same page and it is quite fair. He also added that one cannot call out another for constantly acting with a selected individual, as it is their choice. He also talked about filmmakers like Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra and stated that he would like to work with them as he has done in the past.

ALSO READ | This Day That Year: Priyanka Bids Adieu To 'Quantico' & Other News That Made Headlines

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.