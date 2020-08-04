This Day That Year: Priyanka Bids Adieu To 'Quantico' & Other News That Made Headlines

Numerous events have made headlines in the last couple of years on this day. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas bidding adieu to Quantico to Aamir Khan sharing his favourite scene from 3 Idiots, here is a compilation of some of the events which happened in the past on this day. Read on:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says goodbye to Quantico

Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed her feelings about the journey with Quantico as the makers aired its last episode for the entire series. She played the role of Alex Parrish in the thriller drama. Since then, the actor became a household name and garnered various nods and accolades for her performance. Priyanka reportedly turned out to be the first South Asian to be a part of the big series in the west.

So, she shared her experience with Quantico. The actor took to her official Twitter handle and posted tweets about her journey with the show. Priyanka Chopra Jonas said goodbye to the series and thanked the cast and crew of Quantico for 'all the memories she would cherish'. Check out her Tweets:

As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle...and that is the best feeling as an actor. Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2018

for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies. Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish...memories of laughter, of — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2018

learning new things, of making friends for life. It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again! pic.twitter.com/zF8PpsBY4V — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2018

Aamir Khan shares his favourite scene from 3 Idiots

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan took to social media and shared his favourite scene from 3 Idiots. On this day in 2019, the star got nostalgic and posted a still from his movie through his official Instagram handle. The photo features Aamir Khan, alongside leading actors like Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. The three college boys have crashed a wedding. As they are relishing Indian delicacies, Kareena Kapoor Khan catches them red-handed.

In the scene, Aamir Khan is visible justifying himself. The actor has captioned the Instagram post by writing, “One of my favourite scenes...”. Check out his post:

Source: Aamir Khan's Instagram

Sunny Deol shares a poster of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol shared a poster of his son Karan Deol’s debut flick on this day. He posted the same on his official Instagram account. According to reports, Karan Deol was making his entry in Bollywood 36 years after his father made debut with Betaab.

While announcing the romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Sunny Deol shared the poster on social media. He captioned it as, “Proud and excited to bring the next generation of our family, my son Karan, along with Sahher who embark on their new journey of à¤ªà¤¹à¤²à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤° with #PalPalDilKePaas. Teaser out on Monday at 11 am!”. Check out his post:

Source: Sunny Deol's Instagram

'Karwaan' first day box-office collection

Karwaan stars Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salman, and Mithila Palkar in the lead roles. On its opening day, the movie reportedly earned â‚¹1.5 crores. Though the film had faced competition from Anil Kapoor’s Fanney Khan, the Akarsh Khurana-directorial garnered a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. Irrfan Khan’s Karwaan also marked the debut of Dulquer Salman in Bollywood. Check out the movie’s trailer:

