Sharman Joshi Opens Up About His Return To Future 'Golmaal' Movies; Read Here

Sharman Joshi is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He has been a part of several memorable movies throughout his career. However, he is best known for his role of Lakshman in the Golmaal movie. He was a part of the first movie in the five-movie franchise. The actor had previously revealed in a media interaction that he was asked to leave when he demanded more money for his role in the sequel. Sharman Joshi has now revealed that he is open to making a return in the franchise if he gets an opportunity.

In a conversation with an entertainment portal, Sharman Joshi made this surprising revelation. He said that he would love to return in the Golmaal franchise. If he gets the opportunity in the coming days he will be more than happy to get back in the Golmaal series.

It remains to be seen whether the makers of Golmaal will change their mind and get back to Sharman Joshi to have him on board for future films. After his first Golmaal film, he was replaced by actor Shreyas Talpade who played Lakshman in the remaining three films.

He is currently seen in the show Baarish 2 with Asha Negi. Sharman Joshi will be next seen in Umesh Shukla’s next film Aankh Micholi. He will be seen sharing the big screen with the likes of Abhimanyu Dassani, Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, and Vijay Raaz.

In the media interaction, Sharman Joshi spilt the beans of his next. He said that his next film with Umesh Shukla is an out and out comedy. He further added that he has worked in such comedy movie after a really long time and he thoroughly enjoyed doing the film. The actor said that he is looking forward to the film.

Sharman Joshi made it clear that the film completed its shoot before the lockdown was imposed. He also revealed that the makers had scheduled the movie’s production in such a way that the film will get six months for all the post-production work. The film is expected to hit the screens this Diwali.

