Sharman Joshi-starrer 'Fauji Calling' Gets A Release Date, Movie To Hit Cinemas In March

Actor Sharman Joshi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama film titled, Fauji Calling alongside Mugdha Godse. The announcement of the release date was done by trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Instagram. Continue reading to know everything about the release of Fauji Calling.

Fauji Calling release date:

Taran Adarsh revealed that Fauji Calling is all set to hit the theatre houses on March 12, this year. Helmed by Aaryan Saxena, the film is bankrolled by Oven Shaikh in collaboration with Vikram Singh. The announcement was shared alongside the poster of the film which features Sharman Joshi and Vikram Singh dressed as soldiers. Check out the post below:

The trailer of the film released on Republic Day, 2021 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Going by the trailer, it appears that Sharman Joshi is helping to try to heal the daughter of a deceased Indian soldier. The trailer begins with a happy family enjoying a gala time with each other as a soldier father returns to his family.

It is then revealed in the trailer that the daughter suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder upon learning that her father died on the battlefield. Her depression leads her to believe that her father is yet alive. When she is made to realise the truth about her father, the daughter challenges god to send her back. Looking at the trailer, the film seems to be revolving around the life of a family who is trying to come to terms with the loss of a family member at war. It focuses on the struggles of the families whose loved ones are at the border, protecting the nation.

With Fauji Calling, director Aaryan Saxena has shed light on the difficulties that families face upon losing their closed ones at war. It also depicts how their return at home is celebrated as nothing less than a festival. This drama film is sure to take viewers on the roller-coaster ride of emotions. Check out its trailer below:

