Sharman Joshi's Father & Veteran Theatre Artist Arvind Joshi Passes Away At 84

Gujarati theatre veteran Arvind Joshi and the father of Rang De Basanti actor Sharman Joshi, passed away in the morning at Nanavati Hospital in Bombay on January 29, 2021, as reported by Komal Nahta's Film Information. He was 84 years old. The reason for his passing away has not yet been revealed by the family or his team. The actor is survived by his wife and two children, Sharman Joshi and Mansi Joshi Roy. Mansi is married to well-known actor Rohit Roy. Arvind Joshi was the brother-in-law of actor Sarita Joshi and uncle of actor Ketki Dave.

Arvind Joshi was known more for his work on the Gujarati stage than in films. He made his acting debut with the film Chundadi Chokha that released in the year 1961. The film was directed by Ratilal Hemchand Punatar and starred Manher Desai, Nirupa Roy in lead roles. The actor has also acted in several films such as Sholay, Apmaan Ki Aag, Zunz Tujhi Majhi, Pyaar Ka Toofan, Ittefaq, Kharidar, Thikana, Chhota Aadmi, Uddhar, Naam and much more. He was also the assistant director for the film Ittefaq.

The actor was last seen in the film Jagat Jogini Maa Khodiyar that released in the year 2006. The film was directed by Amar Solanki and also starred Dhruv Joshi, Sati Joshi in lead roles. The film revolves around cow-herd Mamaniya Charan who lives in Gardhana village of Gujarat with his wife. Although they have been married for 10 years, they have not been able to conceive and are thus, both shunned and ridiculed by the entire group, with the exception of Maharaj Adiraj, a friend of Mamaniya. The actor is often lauded by fans and audience for his acting skills in various films.

About his son Sharman Joshi

Born to Arvind Joshi, Sharman Joshi made his Bollywood debut with the 1999 National Award-winning film, Godmother, and got his first lead role in N Chandra's Style in 2001. Joshi has been employed in Bollywood for more than two decades. Some of his popular films include Rang De Basanti, Golmaal, 3 Idiots, Ferrari Ki Sawaari, and many more. Apart from films, the actor also ventured into television serials like Gubbare, Standing Boy: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Baarish and many more.

