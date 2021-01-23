If You Loved 'The Great Indian Kitchen', Here Are Similar Movies To Add To Your Watchlist

The Great Indian Kitchen released on January 15, 2021; the movie is directed by Jeo Baby with Nimisha Sajayan and Suraaj Venjaramoodu playing the lead roles. The story is that of many typical households in India, where a woman struggles as she is expected to abide by her husband and family. However, the plot takes a twist when the submissive protagonist changes herself, takes a stand and changes the functioning of the family. Indian cinema has time and again seen such movies, and here is a list of them that you can add to your watch list.

Movies Like The Great Indian Kitchen

Kahaani

Vidya Balan’s Vidya Bagchi was the only protagonist that this 2012 thriller movie had. The movie won many hearts of the critics as well as the audience and made an impact with the fierce character that the actor played. The movie was shot by directed by Sujoy Ghosh as well as produced by him in collaboration with Kushal Kantila Gada. The story was written by Ghosh and Advaita Kala.

Lajja

This 2001 societal drama threw light on the real-life and treatment of women in India who struggle to make a place for themselves in a male-centric world. It sheds light on the irony of how people refer to women as goddesses but treat them with utter disrespect and humiliation. The ensemble cast of the movie included Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Mahima Choudhary, and Manisha Koirala in lead roles, and Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Ajay Devgn, Suresh Oberoi, Sharman Joshi, Danny Dengzongpa, Razak Khan, Gulshan Grover, and Aarti Chhabria in other pivotal roles.

Piku

The 2015 movie went to become one of the most critically acclaimed hits of the year. Deepika Padukone portrayed the role of Piku, who very smoothly balanced herself and her life as a responsible and beloved daughter as well as a talented professional. The movie was directed by Shoojit Sircar, with Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan Khan playing other pivotal roles.

English Vinglish

It is a story of a loved but taken-for-granted Indian mother who is often shamed by her husband and children because of the mere fact that she cannot speak English. Sridevi nails her role as the protagonist, who takes upon herself to learn the language and build – up her confidence as well as conveying the message that family is supposed to love and especially respect one another irrespective of the flaws. The movie was directed by Gauri Shinde who also wrote the story and has expressed that it was inspired from her mother’s life. The cast included Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou, and Priya Anand in other pivotal roles.

Thappad

The Tapsee Pannu starrer released last year on February 28, 2020, and revolved around the events that take place after a husband, Vikram Sabharwal, involved in an argument, slaps his wife Amrita Sandhu, who has absolutely no fault in the issue. Post the incident Amrita realizes that she has been ignoring little incidents through the years of marriage and isn’t actually respected by Vikram, who is in no way ready to accept his fault or even apologize. The story was written and directed by Anubhav Sushila Sinha.

