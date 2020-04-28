Sharman Joshi's Suspense Thriller Movies; From '3 Storeys' To 'Kaashi In Search Of Ganga'

Sharman Joshi is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. From essaying the role of Raju Rastogi in the movie 3 Idiots to playing Laxman in Golmaal, the actor has won the hearts of many. The versatile actor has now become a household name due to hit movies likes Rang De Basanti, Life in a Metro, Mission Mangal and more. The actor has also been a part of many suspense thriller movies. From '3 Storeys' to 'Wajah Tum Ho', Here is a list of a few suspense thriller films starring Sharman Joshi.

3 Storeys

3 Storeys is a 2018 suspense thriller movie helmed by Arjun Mukerjee. The movie stars Sharman Joshi, Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. The plot of 3 Storeys revolves around the life of Mayanagar, a three Storey Chawl in Mumbai. The story of 3 Storeys sees how the lives of people living in Mayanagar don’t seem how it appears to be, as there are many secrets that are hidden by everyone.

Wajah Tum Ho

Wajah Tum Ho is a 2016 erotic crime thriller movie helmed by Vishal Pandya. The movie features Sharman Joshi, Gurmeet Choudhary and Sana Khan in prominent roles. The plot of Wajah Tum Ho revolves around how people get entangled in a mystery when a murder is committed on live television.

Kaashi in Search of Ganga

Directed by Dhiraj Kumar, Kaashi in Search of Ganga is a 2018 suspense thriller movie. The movie sees Sharman Joshi and Aishwarya Devan in the lead roles. The plot of Kaashi in Search of Ganga revolves around the life of Kaashi whose sister Ganga goes missing. The movie unfolds dark hidden secrets about Ganga.

Raqeeb

Raqeeb is a 2007 suspense thriller helmed by Anurag Singh and bankrolled by Raj Kanwar. The film features Sharman Joshi, Tanushree Dutta, Jimmy Sheirgill and Rahul Khanna in significant roles. The plot of Raqeeb revolves around the life of a rich businessman Remo who marries Sophie. Little did she know that Sophie had other plans after she meets her ex-boyfriend.

Hate Story 3

Hate Story 3 is a 2015 suspense thriller movie directed by Vishal Pandya. Bankrolled by T-series, the movie features Sharman Joshi, Karan Singh Grover, Zareen Khan and Daisy Shah in significant roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a multimillionaire businessman who meets a rival. However, this rival is secretly connected to the death of his elder brother.

