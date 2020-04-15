Nairobi From 'Money Heist' & Sharman Joshi Share A Hilarious Connection; See Pic Here

The fourth season of Money Heist is already one of the most hyped shows on Netflix. Thanks to Money Heist's popularity, fans have now started to create new and hilarious memes based on the show. Recently, Netflix India joined in the fun and shared their own Money Heist meme, where they revealed the hilarious connection between Nairobi and 3 Idiots actor Sharman Joshi.

Netflix shares hilarious secret connection between Money Heist's Nairobi & Sharman Joshi

Above is the meme that was shared online by Netflix India on Instagram. The meme shows multiple images of Money Heist's Nairobi crying, until the fourth and final image transitions into Sharman Joshi crying in 3 Idiots. Nairobi and Sharman Joshi's crying faces are hilariously similar and the striking resemblance cannot be unseen.

In the caption for the meme, Netflix India wrote that they called this process the "Prenairobisation" of Sharman Joshi.

Money Heist is currently one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The show is a Spanish crime drama that first premiered on Netflix in 2017. The fourth season of Money Heist has truly enamoured fans with its gripping tension and fascinating twists in the plot. Nairobi, played by Alba Flores, was one of the main leading characters of the show. Unfortunately, Nairobi left the show in its fourth season.

In her goodbye speech on the set of Money Heist, Alba Flores thanked her great team and wished that she could work with them in the future. She also says that she will miss the main cast and proceeds to embrace each of them. Finally, Alba Flores said that she had no immediate projects lined up for the future and that leaving the show was a liberating feeling, as she needed some rest.

