Sharmila Tagore's Birthday: Did You Know She Had A Special Condition To Marry Pataudi?

B’town has seen a number of iconic and much talked about couples in the past, and they have all given major couple goals. One of these couples that made headlines back in the day was Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Tagore had laid down a specific condition in front of the renowned cricketer in order to marry him. Scroll down to know more about this fascinating piece of trivia.

Sharmila Tagore’s condition to marry Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

Bollywood has seen so many adorable couples since the very beginning including Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu, Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan, Sunil Dutt-Nargis, Dharmendra-Hema Malini Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh. Another addition to this list is Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, as they were one of the most talked-about couples in the industry. It garnered headlines as one of Bollywood’s leading ladies had married a highly talented and popular cricketer of those times; they were a power couple of the times.

It is said that the two had met through a mutual friend for the first time in a party at the actor’s Kolkata residence. As per reports, Sharmila Tagore was charmed by the cricketer as they met for the very first time, and Pataudi felt similarly about her. Very soon, the two started dating each other.

As per reports by Pinkvilla, marrying the actor was not easy for the cricketer and he had to fulfil a special condition that she put forward. Tagore had asked Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi to hit a hat-trick of sixes in a match, which the legendary cricketer agreed to. What happened next is a story known to all.

Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi married on December 27, 1969. The couple then had three children together, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan. Out of which, the first two carried on the actor’s legacy and got into showbiz, whereas Saba is a Jewellery designer. Pataudi passed away in 2011 at the age of 70, the actor now has two little grandchildren Inaaya Naomi Khemu and Taimur Ali Khan and will soon be welcoming her third grandchild.

