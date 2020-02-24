Varun Dhawan Sports US Flag-printed Trousers As Donald Trump Visits India; See Pics

The United States President Donald Trump landed in India on Monday along with his wife Melania Trump. The United States President was warmly welcomed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers, in Gujarat. But, it seems like, among all the Bollywood celebrities, Varun Dhawan had his way of welcoming the US President in India.

Varun Dhawan's unique way of welcoming the US President

Varun Dhawan took to his social media handle to share a video of himself along with Sara Ali Khan from the sets of Coolie No 1. Varun looks all dressed up in the colours of United States Flag in this video. However, Varun Dhawan later took off the video from his social media handles, but his photos from the sets created quite a buzz among the audiences. Varun Dhawan's pictures in the colours of the US Flag started circulating all over the internet.

The picture shared by paparazzi features Varun Dhawan wearing trousers in the colours of the US Flag and a shirt. Varun Dhawan is seen sporting sparkling white formal shirt paired with trousers in clours of the US National Flag. Varun Dhawan's trousers have white stars with a blue background and white and red stripes on them. The video that was shared by the Coolie No 1 actor featured him sporting a blazer of a similar pattern.

The video was taken during his shooting schedule of Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan. The video showcased Varun inviting the US President to have Pav Bhaji with him. While the video was later taken down from social media, pictures of Varun in the colours of the US Flag started surfacing the internet. Several fan clubs started posting Varun's pictures in the US Flag printed trousers.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is busy exploring India along with his wife Melania Trump. The US President even received a warm welcome by the huge crowd in the newly inaugurated stadium of Gujarat. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan recently wrapped up with his shooting of Coolie No 1. The movie is directed by David Dhawan is a remake of the 1995 movie with the same title. The original movie featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The movie is all set to hit silver screens on May 1, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Varun Dhawan Instagram/ Viral Bhayani Instagram

