Shatrughan Sinha & Sonakshi Sinha’s Upcoming Musical Initiative 'Zaroorat' To Be Out Soon

The nation has been in a crisis situation for a while now and people are overwhelmed with the challenges that have come from the economic slowdown. Addressing the importance and the need for hope at such a time, Republik of Musik in association with Beyond Music & White Billionaire Records are all set to present Zaroorat, which is a campaign for hope in the form of a beautiful song.

The veteran actor, Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter, a successful Bollywood actor herself, Sonakshi Sinha, will headline the narrative of the upcoming song. The father-daughter duo will be seen together for the first time for a musical initiative. Read further ahead to know more.

Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming song

Zaroorat has been penned down by Shravan Pundirr and rendered by eminent artists such as Simran Choudhary, Ajay Keswani, Shruti Unwind and rappers Muhfaad and Violina. The inspirational track has been curated by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, Founder and Managing Director, Republik Of Musik and Viral Motani, Founder, Beyond Music and it has been directed by the former.

The music video of the song will be featuring different personalities from many diverse fields, like, H.E Dr Kiran Bedi, Padma Vibhushan Dr Sonal Mansingh (Member of Parliament), Laxmi Agarwal, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, and Ani Choying Drolma. The song, Zaroorat will be available on all streaming platforms on October 1, 2020.

Source- PR Handout

Talking about the song, actor Shatrughan Sinha has said that in the writer's words, "Zaroorat mein zaroori ho jaate hain" is exactly the need of the hour. He said that this is the correct advice for the current conditions that people are living in. The actor said that the song gives expression to the pain that the people have been feeling and also suggests how it can be eased. Shatrughan Sinha is positive that they will tide through these difficult times and he is happy to have offered his voice (audio and visual) to such a perceptive and creative initiative.

Source- PR Handout

While talking about the song, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has also appreciated all the artists for executing the initiative of inspiring people to be resourceful and kind to each other. She said that the country is tackling big problems right now like economic slowdown, internal conflicts and tension at their borders. Sonakshi Sinha said that it has become pertinent to lend a helping hand or a kind word or even a smile, now more than ever.

