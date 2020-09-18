Crackdown Trailer Gets Thumbs Up From Sonakshi Sinha, Actor 'can't Wait To Watch It'

Sonakshi Sinha is not only a very popular entertainment artist in India but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Sonakshi Sinha never fails to bring a smile on the faces of her fans. The actor also makes sure to always support, promote, and appreciate the work of her friends from within the industry. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha shared the trailer of Saqib Saleem’s Crackdown, saying she “can’t wait” for the upcoming web-series. Read further ahead.

Sonakshi Sinha's reaction to Saqib Saleem’s Crackdown trailer

The trailer of Saqib Saleem’s Crackdown has been released on September 16, 2020. While the trailer has been receiving praises from many within the industry, Sonakshi Sinha also made sure to appreciate the trailer of the upcoming web-series via social media. Recently, on September 18, 2020, Sonakshi Sinha took to her official Instagram handle to share a story of the trailer. She put a GIF of three men clapping above the trailer, and the caption to her story read, “Cracccccck it dowwwwwn @saqibsaleem. Cant wait to watch this one. Well done team Crackdown”.

About Crackdown

Crackdown is an upcoming action thriller web-series that will be releasing on September 23, 2020, on the OTT platform Voot. The show cast talented actors including Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa, and Ankur Bhatia as the lead characters. The plot of the web-series revolves around an interesting story of a RAW commando who is facing a threat from a terrorist. The first look of Crackdown is completely terrific and the trailer of the show also received a great response.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen on the big screen in the blockbuster movie, Dabangg 3 (2019), opposite Salman Khan. The movie is the third installment to Sonakshi Sinha’s debut movie, Dabangg (2010). Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India that will be releasing on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, due to the global pandemic. The movie also cast Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt as lead characters.

