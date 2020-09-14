'Yeh Dooriyaan' Writes Sonakshi Sinha As She Poses In A Quirky 'social Distance' T-shirt

Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian celebrities never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans. One such entertaining actor is Sonakshi Sinha who has often been spotted posting goofy videos of how she is spending her time amid the global pandemic. Recently, she posted a pic on her social media wearing a quirky “social distance” t-shirt.

Sonakshi Sinha’s “social distance”

Sonakshi Sinha is one of the very active celebrities on social media. Recently, on August 14, 2020, Sonakshi Sinha took to her official Instagram handle to share a selfie of herself. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a black colour sleeveless t-shirt, that says “social distancing”. Sonakshi Sinha has applied the perfect winged eyeliner and a nude shade makeup for the selfie, and has captioned the picture, “Yeh doooriyaaaaan.... 🎶”. Just as Sonakshi Sinha shared the picture on her social media, it went viral on the internet in no-time. The post has received over 62,000 likes within just a few minutes.

Sonakshi Sinha has been making the headlines lately for opening up on the critical issue of cyberbullying. The actor has been very vocal about trying to put an end to the issue of cyberbullying with her new social media campaign titled 'Full Stop to Cyber Bullying'. The goal of her campaign is to create awareness about cyberbullying and also to offer solutions on how to deal with it. Recently, the actor shared a hilarious and sarcastic post on her official Instagram handle, sharing a throwback picture of herself reading something on her mobile phone. While captioning the post, the actor compared her looks with that of looking at the online abusers who have no idea what's going to hit them.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen on the big screen in the blockbuster movie, Dabangg 3 (2019), opposite Salman Khan. The movie is the third instalment to Sonakshi Sinha’s debut movie, Dabangg (2010). Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India that will be releasing on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar, due to the global pandemic. The movie also cast Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in lead characters.

