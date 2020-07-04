Shatrughan Sinha has message for PM Modi on Leh visit, reacts strongly to Kanpur encounter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi boosted the morale of the armed forces with his visit to the base camp in Leh on Friday. Amid the tensions with China at the border, the visit was once termed ‘sudden’ and a ‘surprise’ like the strong message sent by the government in banning 59 Chinese apps threatening security of the nation, a few days ago. PM Modi’s gesture was hailed by numerous celebrities and Shatrughan Sinha too expressed his appreciation.

Taking to Twitter, Shatrughan Sinha 'congratulated’ the PM and conveyed that the ‘nation stands united’ with the leader ‘in this hour.’ Calling the Prime Minister as a ‘guardian of the nation’, the Congress leader expressed the support of the citizens in whatever decisions the PM took. The actor-politician also praised the PM for ‘inspiring & motivating’ the Armed Forces and paying his respects to the ‘martyred bravehearts.’

Here’s the tweet

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Sir, congratulations! The nation stands united with you, in this hour. Since, you are the guardian of the nation we are with you, in whatever decision you take. It was very inspiring & motivating as you met our Indian Armed Forces in Leh & paid honour, — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 4, 2020

homages,salutes to our martyred brave hearts. Jai Hind!#PMinLeh — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 4, 2020

Earlier, Anupam Kher, Madhur Bhandarkar, Prasoon Joshi, Ashoke Pandit and those associated with BJP like Paresh Rawal, Ravi Kishan and Smriti Irani had hailed the Prime Minister for his visit. Some of them highlighted his statement, ''I think of two mothers before taking any decisions on national security - Bharat Mata & the mothers who gave birth to such brave soldiers,” with Kher saying his eyes were moist on hearing the words.

Accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, the Prime Minister visited the Nimu base in Eastern Ladakh and interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP. He also visited the injured personnel at the Army Hospital, as he hailed the spirit and sacrifices of the soldiers.

In the same thread, Shatrughan Sinha spoke of the encounter in Kanpur in which eight police officials were killed. The Dostana star wrote that the nation was ‘aghast’ with the ‘dreadful & horrific news’. Conveying his prayers and condolences, he hoped tough action would be taken by his ‘friend’, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Uttar Pradesh Police.

The nation is aghast with this dreadful & horrific news of our policemen @Uppolice who were killed by criminals in an alleged encounter in #Kanpur, UP. Sincerest condolences & prayers to the families who lost their bravehearts. Hope, wish & pray that tough action will be taken — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 4, 2020

by our friend & CM, UP @myyogiadityanath & of course @Uppolice#KanpurEncounter. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 4, 2020

Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables were killed in the encounter when a team arrived in Bikaru village to arrest a gangster facing 60 cases, Vikas Dubey. While the gangster is still at large, the police have found details of his 21 associates, including two who were killed in the encounter.

