Shatrughan Sinha Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Badla' Actor

Shatrughan Sinha is known for his negative roles in movies. Here's a Shatrughan Sinha quiz based on his career, movies and trivia. Check out.

Shatrughan Sinha got his first acting opportunity to play a Pakistani military officer in Dev Anand's Prem Pujari. Subsequently, he got a small role as a police inspector in Mohan Sehgal's Sajan in 1969. He played supporting roles in many films before appearing in Gulzar's Mere Apne in 1971. He was cast along with his wife Poonam Sinha, then called Komal in the movie Sabak (1973). 

Some of his notable films as a lead hero were Ab Kya Hoga, Khan Dost, Yaaraon Ka Yaar, Dillagi, Vishwanath, Muqabla and Jaani Dushman. He was also in films like Telephone (1985), Sherni (1988), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) and Adharm (1992). He starred with Rajkumar in Betaaj Badshah in 1994 and Salman Khan in Chaand Kaa Tukdaa in 1994.  Here is a trivia quiz based on his movies, career and facts.

1. Which is the debut film of Shatrughan Sinha?

  • Sajan
  • Prem Pujari
  • Blackmail
  • Dost

2.   Which movie starred Shatrughan Sinha alongside Dharmendra?

  • Bhai Ho To Aisa
  • Khilona
  • Pyar Hi Pyar
  • Raampur Ka Lakshman

3.  Which movie starred Shatrughan Sinha and Sunil Dutt together?

  • Mere Apne
  • Aa Gale Lag Jaa
  • Heera
  • Jheel Ke Us Paar

4. Which Manmohan Desai directorial featured Shatrughan Sinha in the lead role?

  • Khilona
  • Jheel Ke Us Paar
  • Aa Gale Lag Jaa
  • Naseeb

5.  Which Shatraghun Sinha’s movie marked the debut of Subhash Ghai?

  • Ameer Aadmi Garib Aadmi
  • Taqdeer
  • Naram Garam
  • Kalicharan

6.  Shatraghun Sinha’s favourite dialogue ‘Khamosh’ is from which movie?

  • Badla
  • Jeene Nahi Doonga
  • Khoon Bhari Maang
  • Mera Dost Meraa Dushman

7.  Which movie featured Rajesh Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha?

  • Khoon Bhari Maang
  • Sherni
  • Dil E Nadan
  • Ranbhoomi

8.  Which TV show is hosted by Shatrughan Sinha?

  • Rakta Charitra
  • Dus Ka Dum
  • The Great Indian Laughter Challenge
  • India’s Best Dancer

9.  Shatraghun Sinha is a part of which political party?

  • Bharatiya Janta Party
  • Indian National Congress
  • Samajwadi Party
  • Aam Aadmi Party

10. Shatrughan Sinha made his debut in playback singing in which movie?

  • Naram Garam
  • Jwalamukhi
  • Dost
  • Rakta Charitra

Shatrughan Sinha trivia quiz - answers

  • Prem Pujari
  • Pyar Hi Pyar
  • Heera
  • Khilona
  • Kalicharan
  • Badla
  • Dil E Nadan
  • The Great Indian Laughter Challenge
  • Indian National Congress
  • Jwalamukhi

