Shatrughan Sinha Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Badla' Actor

Shatrughan Sinha got his first acting opportunity to play a Pakistani military officer in Dev Anand's Prem Pujari. Subsequently, he got a small role as a police inspector in Mohan Sehgal's Sajan in 1969. He played supporting roles in many films before appearing in Gulzar's Mere Apne in 1971. He was cast along with his wife Poonam Sinha, then called Komal in the movie Sabak (1973).

Some of his notable films as a lead hero were Ab Kya Hoga, Khan Dost, Yaaraon Ka Yaar, Dillagi, Vishwanath, Muqabla and Jaani Dushman. He was also in films like Telephone (1985), Sherni (1988), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) and Adharm (1992). He starred with Rajkumar in Betaaj Badshah in 1994 and Salman Khan in Chaand Kaa Tukdaa in 1994. Here is a trivia quiz based on his movies, career and facts.

Shatrughan Sinha quiz

1. Which is the debut film of Shatrughan Sinha?

Sajan

Prem Pujari

Blackmail

Dost

2. Which movie starred Shatrughan Sinha alongside Dharmendra?

Bhai Ho To Aisa

Khilona

Pyar Hi Pyar

Raampur Ka Lakshman

3. Which movie starred Shatrughan Sinha and Sunil Dutt together?

Mere Apne

Aa Gale Lag Jaa

Heera

Jheel Ke Us Paar

4. Which Manmohan Desai directorial featured Shatrughan Sinha in the lead role?

Khilona

Jheel Ke Us Paar

Aa Gale Lag Jaa

Naseeb

5. Which Shatraghun Sinha’s movie marked the debut of Subhash Ghai?

Ameer Aadmi Garib Aadmi

Taqdeer

Naram Garam

Kalicharan

6. Shatraghun Sinha’s favourite dialogue ‘Khamosh’ is from which movie?

Badla

Jeene Nahi Doonga

Khoon Bhari Maang

Mera Dost Meraa Dushman

Also Read| Shatrughan Sinha reacts to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Film City project; has mixed opinion

7. Which movie featured Rajesh Khanna and Shatrughan Sinha?

Khoon Bhari Maang

Sherni

Dil E Nadan

Ranbhoomi

Also Read| 'Shaan' cast: Shatrughan Sinha, Shashi Kapoor and others in pivotal roles

8. Which TV show is hosted by Shatrughan Sinha?

Rakta Charitra

Dus Ka Dum

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

India’s Best Dancer

Also Read| Shatrughan Sinha sends 'healing prayers' to Congress leader Ahmed Patel on hospitalisation

9. Shatraghun Sinha is a part of which political party?

Bharatiya Janta Party

Indian National Congress

Samajwadi Party

Aam Aadmi Party

10. Shatrughan Sinha made his debut in playback singing in which movie?

Naram Garam

Jwalamukhi

Dost

Rakta Charitra

Shatrughan Sinha trivia quiz - answers

Prem Pujari

Pyar Hi Pyar

Heera

Khilona

Kalicharan

Badla

Dil E Nadan

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

Indian National Congress

Jwalamukhi

Also Read| Shatrughan Sinha shares picture of niece Preet with US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.