Shatrughan Sinha Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know The 'Badla' Actor

Shatrughan Sinha got his first acting opportunity to play a Pakistani military officer in Dev Anand's Prem Pujari. Subsequently, he got a small role as a police inspector in Mohan Sehgal's Sajan in 1969. He played supporting roles in many films before appearing in Gulzar's Mere Apne in 1971. He was cast along with his wife Poonam Sinha, then called Komal in the movie Sabak (1973).
Some of his notable films as a lead hero were Ab Kya Hoga, Khan Dost, Yaaraon Ka Yaar, Dillagi, Vishwanath, Muqabla and Jaani Dushman. He was also in films like Telephone (1985), Sherni (1988), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988) and Adharm (1992). He starred with Rajkumar in Betaaj Badshah in 1994 and Salman Khan in Chaand Kaa Tukdaa in 1994. Here is a trivia quiz based on his movies, career and facts.
