Shatrughan Sinha Backs Kangana Ranaut, Says 'others Are Jealous Of Her Success & Bravery'

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha recently spoke to Republic TV about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and the facts and speculations surrounding it. The actor spoke highly of Kangana Ranaut who had the courage to speak against the powerful personalities of Bollywood. He also slammed Karan Johar’s statement where he had asked Kangana to leave the industry if it did not suit her.

Shatrughan Sinha on Kangana

Shatrughan Sinha recently came out in support of Kangana Ranaut for her courageous interview on nepotism and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He was of the stance that Kangana has known these people inside out, which is why she has a clear take on them.

He lauded her journey in the film industry and said, "Most of the people I see, they speak against Kangana because from the inside they are very jealous of Kangana. Without our mercy, without our will, without joining our groups or without any blessings from us, this girl has gone too far and achieved so much without any push of ours. They are irritated and jealous of her success and bravery."

Shatrughan Sinha also spoke about Kangana Ranaut being asked to leave the industry by Karan Johar.

He firmly said, "The film industry is not someone’s fiefdom - Who are you? Where have you come from? One-two of your films have worked, what since then? Who are you to judge?"

"The film industry is everyone’s, it is everyone’s home and you are not its head. And that too, to say this about a woman - one who has been a symbol of women's empowerment. She's proving things herself, has entered direction and production - you'll say such things about her? What does this say about your upbringing?"

Shatrughan Sinha also slammed the show Koffee With Karan and pointed out how the show is a source of controversy.

"During our era, there was no ‘Koffee with Arjun’. These kinds of planned events are what cause controversies. As far as those who are being talked about at the moment are all members of our own society, but film industry doesn’t belong to one person that anyone can say, ‘Let’s boycott this person’ or ‘remove this person from the industry," he said.

