Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Extends Condolences

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in the wee hours of the day, took to her Instagram story and mourned Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. The Mohabbatein actor also extended her condolences to Sushant Singh's family. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wrote, "Rest in peace Sushant." She further added, "Strength to your family and loved ones."

In wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, a throwback picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sushant and Katrina Kaif had surfaced on the internet. The picture was from Manish Malhotra’s grand birthday celebration. As seen in the photo, Katrina Kaif and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posed for a cosy click with Sushant Singh Rajput, Madhuri Dixit Nene among others. Here's a look.

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence in Mumbai, June 14, 2020. However, the cops have not recovered any suicide note from his place. Sushant's funeral took place at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium in presence of his father and family members. The funeral was attended by many Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Vivek Oberoi, Abhishek Kapoor with his wife among others. Some stars from the television fraternity also attended Sushant's funeral.

The actor's untimely demise has created a void in the industry. Many Bollywood celebrities have urged fans to take care of their mental health. Whereas, many celebs have now started talking about the importance of mental health too. Sushant's demise left his fans shattered.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput rose to superstardom with his role in the television series, Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV. After that, he made his debut in Bollywood with the film, Kai Po Che, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. Sushant Singh Rajput was unstoppable as he then appeared in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore among others. Sushant was going to appear in the upcoming film, Dil Bechara, an adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

An official statement by Sushant’s publicist:

In an official statement, Sushant Singh Rajput's team has written, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief."

