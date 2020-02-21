The Debate
Shatrughan Sinha Spotted In Pakistan’s Lahore; Attends Actor Reema Khan’s Wedding

Bollywood News

Shatrughan Sinha recently attended the wedding of Pakistani actor Reema Khan in Lahore. Read on to know more about it. Photos and Videos are here.

Written By Hrishikesh Gawade | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shatrughan Sinha

Actor and former MP Shatrughan Sinha was recently spotted in Lahore, Pakistan, attending a wedding. Read on to know more about what happened next: 

Shatrughan Sinha spotted in Pakistan

According to the reports, Sinha was attending the wedding of a Pakistani actor, Reema Khan. Videos and photos of the same have been surfacing all over the internet. On the occasion, the actor was seen sporting a black blazer, with a grey shirt, and a pair of black trousers, while the bride-to-be was seen in a traditional outfit. She had kept her hair tied, and was sporting traditional gold earrings. It was the Kawali night of the wedding.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Reema Khan (@iamreemakhan) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nᴇᴘᴛᴜɴᴇ's ᴘᴋ Oғғɪᴄɪᴀʟ (@neptpk) on

A post shared by Osman Pervaiz Mughal 📸 (@opmshoots) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Osman Pervaiz Mughal 📸 (@opmshoots) on

About Shatrughan Sinha 

Shatrughan Sinha is a former actor and a former Member of Parliament. He is considered one of the best actors in Bollywood during his era. Some of his best films include Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Sajan, Ek Nari Ek Brahmachari, Raaton Ka Raja, Parwana, and others.

He is also a critically acclaimed actor and is also known for his social activities. His daughter Sonakshi Sinha is also a critically acclaimed actor and is most known for her character portrayal of Rajjo, in the Dabangg franchise. She is currently shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is slated to be released in August 2020. Once a BJP MP, he has since switched to the Congress while his wife Poonam Sinha contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Both lost their high-profile election contests, Shatrughan Sinha to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at Patna Sahib and Poonam Sinha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Lucknow.

