Shatrughan Sinha Spotted In Pakistan’s Lahore; Attends Actor Reema Khan’s Wedding

Actor and former MP Shatrughan Sinha was recently spotted in Lahore, Pakistan, attending a wedding. Read on to know more about what happened next:

Shatrughan Sinha spotted in Pakistan

According to the reports, Sinha was attending the wedding of a Pakistani actor, Reema Khan. Videos and photos of the same have been surfacing all over the internet. On the occasion, the actor was seen sporting a black blazer, with a grey shirt, and a pair of black trousers, while the bride-to-be was seen in a traditional outfit. She had kept her hair tied, and was sporting traditional gold earrings. It was the Kawali night of the wedding.

About Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha is a former actor and a former Member of Parliament. He is considered one of the best actors in Bollywood during his era. Some of his best films include Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, Sajan, Ek Nari Ek Brahmachari, Raaton Ka Raja, Parwana, and others.

He is also a critically acclaimed actor and is also known for his social activities. His daughter Sonakshi Sinha is also a critically acclaimed actor and is most known for her character portrayal of Rajjo, in the Dabangg franchise. She is currently shooting for Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is slated to be released in August 2020. Once a BJP MP, he has since switched to the Congress while his wife Poonam Sinha contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Both lost their high-profile election contests, Shatrughan Sinha to Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at Patna Sahib and Poonam Sinha to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Lucknow.

