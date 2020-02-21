Robert Pattinson And Other Actors Who Played The Role Of A Vampire On-screen; Read

Robert Pattinson is all set to put on the mask of the cape crusader Batman. The Batman will be released in 2021. But this is not the first time that the actor has been associated with bats. Previously, he has played the role of a vampire in one of his critically acclaimed films. Read on to know more about all the other actors who have played the character of a vampire on-screen.

READ | 'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Updates For Feb 20: Roshni To Work For Aman

Actors who portrayed the role of a Vampire on-screen

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson played the character of Edward Cullen in the Twilight Saga, which comprises of five films. Cullen is a 108-years-old vampire, who was turned into a vampire in 1918, and still appears to be seventeen. He has the ability to read minds, with the exception of Bella's mind. He also has all the Vampire related abilities, which include Superhuman speed, strength, and stamina.

Jared Leto

Jared Leto will be seen playing the role of a pseudo-vampire in the upcoming Marvel film Morbius. The trailer gives fans a glimpse of what the movie will be like, and how Leto will portray the character of Morbius. He is not a typical vampire, unlike normal vampires, who are turned into the unholy beasts, he is transformed into one by science. Previously, Leto has played the role of the Clown Prince of Gotham, but it was short-lived.

READ | Justin Bieber And Other Highly Successful Pop Music Artists; Check Out The List

Wesley Snipes

Wesley Trent Snipes played one of the most iconic vampire characters on the big screen. He played the role of Blade, in the Blade film series. In the film franchise, he is depicted as half-human and half-vampire. This makes him immune too several vampire weaknesses. In one of the Blade films, he has fought and killed the Alpha vampire Dracula.

READ | Vicky Kaushal Resumed Shooting For 'Bhoot Part One' Despite Getting 13 Stitches

Richard Roxburgh

In the 2004 drama fantasy film Van Helsing, Richard Roxburgh is seen playing the character of Count Dracula. In the film, he is rivalled by God's left hand Gabriel, who is now known as Van Helsing. This character is played by Hugh Jackman, who later turns into God's dog, a werewolf, and kills Count Dracula. It is one of the best live-action vampire films.

READ | Millie Bobby Brown Strikes Back At Haters For Sexualisation & Inappropriate Comments



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.