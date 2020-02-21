'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Updates For Feb 20: Roshni To Work For Aman

In the 93rd episode of Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, which aired on February 20, 2020, fans see that Roshni is heart-broken as her newly inaugurated shop gets destroyed by Aman. Aman gets a call from the doctor who tells him that his mother is in critical condition. Aman then walks all over the ashes of the shop and tells her that she cannot do anything now. Read on to know what happened next.

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update for February 20

Roshni is now in debt, as she has lost everything, and even the insurance company belongs to Aman, who was responsible for the destruction of the shop. He gives her papers, and ask her to work for him. The two have a heated argument and Aman tries to leave, but Roshni uses magic to destroy his vehicle.

But she only breaks the windows, and Aman says that she had loved him incompletely, and destroys the rest of the car. Roshni states that she will die but will not work for Aman, to which he replies that for this amount of money, even if she was dead she would have come back. As he is walking away, he calls his manager and asks for a new car, and then throws the phone away.

On the other hand, Salma’s health is not keeping well. The doctor tells Roshni that she has to buy medicines worth 20 thousand. But Roshni has not more than two thousand rupees in her bank. She barges in on Aman, as he is in a meeting. She tells him that she accepts the offer, and Aman brags over the fact that he knew she would come. He says that he had loved her whole-heartedly and now he will hate her whole-heartedly. He keeps her as his assistant, and she agrees to this.

She says that she has her own terms too, and Aman agrees to listen to it. He also agrees to her condition but says that she has to sign on the papers that she had previously torn. She is helped by several little birds, who get her the papers. She gets the paper signed, and gives it to Aman. He says that now he owns her.

Saima and Sara drop Chotu at school, but he does not want to go inside. It is revealed that he does not want to because of a bully. On the other hand, Aman’s new business partner comes to India from L.A.

