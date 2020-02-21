Justin Bieber And Other Highly Successful Pop Music Artists; Check Out The List

Among all the music genres, the genre of pop music is perhaps one of the most popular ones. Several music artists have tried their luck with pop songs, and they include Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Halsey, and others. Read on to know more about artists that topped the pop genre charts.

READ | Gigi Hadid Opens Up About Being Criticized For Not Having A 'perfect Body'; Read

Music artists that topped the Pop charts

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber recently released his fifth studio album titled Changes, on the occasion of the Valentine’s Day. Bieber is one of the torchbearers of the pop genre, and for his contribution to the music world, he has received several accolades, including a Grammy Award, 15 American Music Awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, and others. He has several albums that have sold over a million copies in the US alone, making him one of the top pop music artists.

Ed Sheeran

Edward Sheeran became popular when his song Thinking Out Loud earned him Grammy Awards for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. He has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the top-selling artists ever.

He has several songs to his collections, and his top pop songs include Drunk, Shape of You, The A-Team, and others. At the Closing ceremony of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, he performed a cover of Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here. He is considered one of the best pop artists of all time.

READ | 'Jurassic World 3' Ropes In 'Altered Carbon' Actor Dichen Lachman; Cast Details Here



Billie Eilish

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Some say that she was destined to make a name for herself in this world, and Billie Eilish did this with her successful debut single Ocean Eyes. Bad Guy, Bury A Friend, and All The Good Girls Go to Hell are some of her top hits.

For Bad Guy, she bagged a Grammy Award for the Song of the Year, which is one of the five Grammy Awards she has garnered. She made the list of the artists who have given their voices to the James Bond franchise.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd is one of the top artists of the decade. He is a Canadian singer and a songwriter. He is mostly known for his album Starboy, and debut EP My Dear Melancholy. The Weeknd has garnered over three Grammy Awards, two American Music Awards, and several other accolades. He is one of the most famous music artists in the US and has sold over 70 million music records.

READ | Times When Rihanna Sported All-black Look And Stunned Her Fans



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.