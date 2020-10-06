Shawn Mendes Reveals He & Camila Cabello Watched THIS Series Three Times During Quarantine

Treat You Better singer Shawn Mendes has recently gone on to reveal some major details about his relationship with fellow singer Camila Cabello. The singer spoke about his relationship in a recent interview with Smallzy’s Surgery where he went on to reveal that they have watched a series three times during quarantine. Apart from that, Shawn Mendes also opened up about some more details about his relationship with Camila.

During the interview, the singer said that he was very lucky and “insanely privileged” as he went on to spend time with his girlfriend and her family in their beautiful house in Miami. He also added that at the same time, it was very scary and crazy. Shawn also dished on a couple of things that he and his girlfriend watched, over and over. He said that they watched all the Harry Potter movies probably three times and also Stranger Things three times.

He also added that it was a very necessary moment in his life hence it was really lovely for that reason. The singer added that he was there for three months and revealed that he was trying to do laundry, learning how to cook. He also said that the experience was really nice.

Also read | Shawn Mendes Reveals How His Behaviour Was 'hurting' His Relationship With Camila Cabello

About his upcoming album and his relation with Camila

Shawn was recently interviewed by Radio.com about his album Wonder. Along with the record, Shawn Mendes also spoke about his relationship with his girlfriend, Camila Cabello. The Stitches singer revealed in the interview what had affecting his relationship with Camila.

Shawn revealed that he used to think that he was highly "emotional" and "pretty transparent" as a human. But he soon realised that his view of himself had changed as he began to be a relationship with someone he "truly loved." This relationship made him aware that he had a "huge ego" and thus wanted to hide his emotions and the things that "offended" him. Shawn Mendes has admitted that this cover-up is "hurting" his relationship.

Shawn Mendes has announced that his forthcoming album Wonder is the result of this "reflection" and "life in general." He added that he had never done this amount of self-reflection before, as he had no "mental ability" or "clarity" to do so. The Wonder singer revealed that he was afraid of what people would think if this self-observation reflected on his music.

Also read | Camila Cabello Shares A Picture And Fans Assume She's Wearing Shawn Mendes' Sweatshirt

Also read | Shawn Mendes Explains 'Zombie' Walks With Girlfriend Camila Cabello During Quarantine

Also read | Shawn Mendes Set To Perform At Toronto Film Festival Tribute Awards 2020; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.