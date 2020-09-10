Shawn Mendes Set To Perform At Toronto Film Festival Tribute Awards 2020; Details Inside

Singer and social media sensation Shawn Mendes will be performing at the Toronto Film Festival Tribute Awards 2020 soon. The confirmation for the same was given by the organisation which is hosting the event, according to a report in Variety. Shawn Mendes will not only perform but also make charitable contributions at the annual award show.

Shawn Mendes tor perform at the 2020 Toronto Film Festival Tribute Awards

According to Variety, he will be awarding an endowment to any film speaking of social awareness and change. Shawn Mendez’s Foundation Award will be given to any one film which has social awareness as the key message. The prize money for the same is $10,000 which is approximately 7,34,750 INR. His foundation is all set to contribute to TIFF Next Wave which provides a platform to young and debuting individuals in the field of film making.

Also Read | Camila Cabello Shares A Picture And Fans Assume She's Wearing Shawn Mendes' Sweatshirt

This year, the broadcast will go on for an hour with Academy winners gracing the occasion. Anthony Hopkins from The Silence of the Lambs and Kate Winslet from The Reader will be present. According to Variety, they will be honoured with TIFF Tribute Actor Award. Hopkins’ The Father and Winslet’s Ammonite will be screening at the Toronto Film Festival Tribute Awards 2020. The Father had recently witnessed a successful screening at Sundance.

Another award, that is the TIFF Ebert Director Award, will be given to director Chloé Zhao who has directed Nomadland with Frances McDormand in the lead role. On the other hand, Mira Nair will be receiving the Jeff Skoll Award under Impact Media. Terence Blanchard will be bestowed the Variety Artisan Award followed by director Tracey Deer, who will be receiving the TIFF Emerging Talent Award.

Also Read | California Police Reform Bills: Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey & Others Come Out In Support

The Toronto Film Festival Tribute Awards 2020 will be anchored by Etalk’s Chloe Wilde and Tyrone Edwards. They will also be accompanied by Olivia Colman, Jodie Foster, Colin Farrell, Ava DuVernay, Tabu, Regina King, and Delroy Lindo. The entire show is bankrolled by Bell Media Studios and will be aired on Tuesday by 8 pm eastern time on CTV. It will also be streamed by Variety for international viewers. Internationally, the award show is all set to screen films between September 10 to September 19, 2020

Also Read | Shawn Mendes Urges Fans To "stay Safe" After Andrew Watt Tests Positive For COVID-19

Also Read | Shawn Mendes Cooks With Girlfriend Camila Cabello Amid Lockdown; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.