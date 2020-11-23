'She Is Lovely': Abhishek Kapoor Introduces Vaani Kapoor's Character From 'CKA'

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor who is in Chandigarh these days shooting for his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui introduced Vaani Kapoor’s character to fans. The actor shared a close-up still of the actress from the shoot and described her as the one who has “courage, sensitivity and fragility” to play the part of Manvi in the film.

Abhishek Kapoor introduces Vaani's character from Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Apart from describing her character, the director wrote a beautiful quote by Lisa See and wrote, “While she is lovely, we need to remember that her face is not what distinguishes her. Her beauty is a reflection of the virtue and talent she keeps inside.” Ayushmann Khurrana who will be playing the lead opposite the actress was the first one to pour in his heart under the kind words penned by Abhishek. Vaani who was overwhelmed by the words of her director also commented, “This post is so so special... Couldn't be more grateful to be her and in your film... It's you and your vision that brings out the best.” She even reposted the post on Instagram while praising the director.

Read: Vaani Kapoor Wants To Do Female Centric Film, Says 'can Drive Entire Film On My Shoulders'

Read: Vaani Kapoor Is All Set To Shoot For Movies Contrary To COVID-19 Rumours

Apart from Vaani, the Kedarnath director also penned an appreciation post for Ayushmann Khurrana for suggesting his hometown for the shooting of the film. He shared a picture of the Bala actor from the shooting sets and thanked him. “It was @ayushmannk ‘s idea to set the story in HIS city and what a beautiful city it is.. can't thank him enough,” he captioned the post. In return to the post, Ayushmann thanked Abhishek for being an amazing director, “You’re amazing sir. It’s so much fun shooting for CKA.

When the film was announced, Vaani and Ayushmann had expressed elation on sharing the screen for the first time. For the film, Ayushmann was required to undergo a physical transformation as he would be seen in the role of a cross-functional athlete. Meanwhile, Ayushmann who was happy to return to his hometown after a short break again was seen sharing some goofy pictures and videos of his time in the city after he landed in the city.

Read: 'Going To Be A Different Me': Ayushmann Khurrana Prepares For Abhishek Kapoor's Next

Read: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui': Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor Begin Shooting For Love Story

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.