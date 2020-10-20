Vaani Kapoor Is All Set To Shoot For Movies Contrary To COVID-19 Rumours

Vaani Kapoor appears to be all set to shoot her next movie, contrary to previous COVID rumours. An earlier report by Pinkvilla mentioned that the Bell Bottom actor Vaani Kapoor had tested positive for COVID. The report also mentioned that Vaani Kapoor's movie with Ayushmann Khurrana has also been stalled as she tested positive with COVID. However, Vaani Kapoor has not confirmed the news and her Instagram post seems to suggest that she is very much in action and is prepping for her movie. Read on for details.

Vaani Kapoor tested positive for COVID?

Vaani Kapoor could be seen in her gym clothes in her latest post that she uploaded an hour ago. However, the entertainment portal had previously mentioned that the actor had tested positive for COVID and therefore her film with Aysuhmann Khuarrana had been stalled. However, there is no official confirmation whether the actor has actually tested positive or not as she herself has not confirmed the news as of yet. Vaani could be seen prepping for her next movie as she writes in her Instagram caption quoting "Prep ! Prep ! Prep ! And the shoot begins.." The actor seems to be starting her shoots, which is contrary to the news of her being unwell. Here is the post by Vaani Kapoor from her social media.

Vaani Kapoor will also be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurana for the first time. The film is being directed by Abhishek Kapoor of Kedarnath fame. The untitled movie is set to show Ayushmann as a cross-functional athlete.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor has currently been working on the Akshay Kumar starrer BellBottom. The film revolves around the life of a spy and his various adventures. The film is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari and stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in key roles. Bell Bottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. The spy thriller also includes actors like Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, Jacky Bhagnani, and Huma Qureshi apart from Akshay. The upcoming film is based on the plane hijacks that took India by a storm in the early 1980s. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent in one of his most anticipated film.

