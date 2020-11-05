Vaani Kapoor Wants To Do Female Centric Film, Says 'can Drive Entire Film On My Shoulders'

Actress Vaani Kapoor is riding high on success with back to back films that have been lined up for her. The actress who is currently shooting with Ayushmann Khurrana for Abhishek Kapoor's next Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is thrilled about the big films that she has recently signed. During a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actress expressed her desires and ambitions to lead a female-centric film and play strong characters on screen

Talking about the same, the WAR actress made revelations about her dream to do a female-centric film. Elucidating further, she said that she has always said that she wants to do much more in life. She mentioned that as an actor she has a lot of dreams about being part of a cinema where she can lead a film and drive an entire film on her shoulder. Further, Vaani said that in order to bag that kind of film, she believes that she will have to create enough body of work for people to take notice of her because according to her nothing comes that easy.

Vaani further feels that post her last film War’s success; she has a clear vision of how her career should shape up. Talking about the same, she said that she always believed in achieving slow and steady and this is the reason why she has not signed many films is pure because the 32-year-old actress wanted some quality work so that she got recognition for her work and acting.

The beautiful actress who has charmed fans with her outstanding acting skills in films confessed that she wants to be part of films that make a mark. According to Vaani, being part of good films makes one get noticed in the industry. She added and said that all directors notice good work and she is thankful that the directors she is currently working with have put their faith in her completely.

At last, while concluding the brief conversation with the leading entertainment portal, the Befikre actress said that these are some of the ays which helped her bag the film by Abhishek Kapoor where she will be seen opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She revealed that the director took notice of her only because of her meaty role in her last with Ranveer Singh titled Befikre.

