Vikrant Massey Reveals His Wedding Plans With Fiancé Sheetal Thakur

2020 has been treating the Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey extremely well on both personal and professional fronts. He had just announced that he and his long-time girlfriend, Sheetal Thakur are getting engaged. Earlier, the Chappak star had a private Roka ceremony in the presence of his and Sheetal’s family.

Vikrant Massey previously had said that they will think about marriage afters while but he has now revealed that the wedding will happen soon. In an interview with a media house, Vikrant revealed that the wedding going to take place, sometime in 2020. Read more to know about Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur

Massey is currently gearing up for the release of his next, titled Chhapaak. The actor plays the role of an activist about an acid attack survivor which is played by Deepika Padukone. Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-produced by Deepika and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

Sheetal Thakur is a prominent actor who is popular for her work in web series like Upstarts and Brij Mohan Amar Rahe. Sheetal and Vikrant have also shared the big screen in the web series, Broken But Beautiful.

The two often share a series of adorable photos with on their respective social media handles. Read more to see some of their photos on social media.

