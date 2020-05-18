'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Shefali Jariwala Reveals She Was Paid ₹7,000 For 'Kaanta Laga' Song

Shefali Jariwala reclaimed her Kaanta Laga fame after she appeared in Bigg Boss 13. The actress revealed how she landed the most popular song of the early 2000s. Kaanta Laga was an indie-pop song known by Indian 'Youngistaan' back in 2002. When the song released, Shefali Jariwala had found tremendous fame. In an interview with a magazine, the dancer and reality star revealed how she landed the most popular song’s feature.

Shefali Jariwala’s dad opposed her filming Kaanta Laga

Shefali Jariwala was pursuing engineering when she was approached by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. The two were popular in the entertainment circuit in the early 2000s. The casting was random as she was unaware of anyone spotting her. However, she recalled in the interview, when she was offered the music video, she was only positive about it after. What happened after the music video released is still history, as she was a recognisable face overnight.

The actor revealed in the interview that none of her family members agreed on her doing the song. Eventually, her mom was in favour but it was a difficult road to convince her dad. She said that she was enthusiastic to do the song as it paid her good. Back in 2002, she was paid ₹7000 for the entire song. The hesitancy from her family occurred mostly because her family has a history of scholars, there was no one in the entertainment industry yet. Shefali also added that she was looking forward to seeing herself on television which was a rare occurrence.

Shefali’s mom helped her out in convincing her father. She said that after the song performed so well, people started recognising her as the Kaanta Laga girl. She revealed that it felt like a dream come true. Additionally, her life as a student changed tremendously.

Where is Shefali Jariwala now?

Shefali was seen in the 13th edition of Bigg Boss. After doing several songs and south films, she is now happily married to Parag Tyagi, who is a popular television actor. He can be seen in several pictures on her Instagram. Reports suggest that the duo is looking at adopting a baby to make their family complete.

Shefali Jariwala in Bigg Boss 13

Here are some pictures of Shefali Jariwala with her family members

