'Bigg Boss 13' Fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee In 14-day Quarantine After Cook Tests Positive

Devoleena Bhattacharjee of Bigg Boss 13 fame has been reportedly put in quarantine for 14 days after her cook tested positive for COVID 19. She also revealed to an entertainment postal that her building has been sealed after a resident tested positive. She is currently staying alone as her mother and sister are in Assam.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is currently under a high risk of contracting the Coronavirus after her cook tested positive a few days ago. In a recent interaction with a leading entertainment portal, she revealed that a person in her building has been found positive so the building has been declared contaminated. She said the cook who worked at the house of the person used to work at her place as well. For this reason, she has been asked to quarantine herself for 14 days and watch out for any symptoms. The house help that worked at her home has also been asked to quarantine herself for the safety of all. Devoleena Bhattacharjee stays with her mother and sister in Goregaon, Mumbai. However, her family is in Assam since the lockdown was announced when they were there. She is currently staying alone and following the guidelines given to her.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s dance memories

Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently shared a dance video from the time she was playing Gopi Bahu on the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. In the video, she can be seen performing at Star Parivar awards to the song Jiya Re. She can also be seen performing on the title track of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in the video posted. In the caption for the post, she has wished her followers a happy International Dance Day. Have a look at the video from Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Instagram here.

