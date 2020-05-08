Shehnaaz Gill Blames Coronavirus For Keeping Her Away From Fans After 'Bigg Boss 13'

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her appearance in the show Bigg Boss 13 where she impressed fans with her antics. The singer-television personality has recently garnered a massive following on social media where she can be seen posting a number of entertaining videos and eye-catchy photos. Now, a recent viral video of Shehnaaz Gill has showcased her much quirky side. Check out the video below -

Shehnaaz Gill's viral video

In the video, Shehnaaz Gill could be seen showing her fun side as she made a short comedy sketch. The video starts off by Shehnaaz Gill stating that as Bigg Boss 13 came to an end, she expected her hands to go sore by signing autographs for her fans.

But later, she can be seen washing dishes and saying that her hands are going sore because of doing dishes instead of signing autographs. The video ends on a funnier note where Shehnaaz Gill can be seen blaming the coronavirus outbreak for being responsible for keeping her away from her fans after Bigg Boss 13.

The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill certainly has a liking of making funny videos on social media. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill has been making videos about the coronavirus lockdown and how her life has been affected by it. Check out some of Shehnaaz Gill's funny videos below -

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill is also going to feature in a music video along with Jassie Gill titled Keh Gayi Sorry. The teaser for the song has launched recently. Check it out below -

The Official Teaser for #KehGayiSorry my song is live now ! Link https://t.co/s1APQvugLg @ishehnaaz_gill waitinh for all of your comments :) — Jassie Gill (@jassiegill) May 8, 2020

