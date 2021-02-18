Ajeeb Daastaans Cast Revealed: Konkona Sen And Nushrat Bharucha To Be A Part Of The Film

Anthologies are now becoming quite popular among audiences on OTT platforms. In another anthology, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nushratt Bharucha, and Abhishek Banerjee are all set to work together in the film titled Ajeeb Daastaans. The film is going to be an anthology of four short films. The film is expected to release on Netflix this year.

Ajeeb Daastaans cast and other details revealed

A report by BollywoodLife revealed the additional cast of the film. Manav Kaul, Inayat Verma, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Shefali Shah, and Aditi Rao Hydari will also be joining Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans cast. The four films will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Kayoze Irani.

Talking about the plot of Netflix's Ajeeb Daastaans, the makers revealed that each of the shorts would focus on showcasing completely different sides of “the other” angle in relationships and their complexities. Moreover, the core theme of each short movie would be in the “third person” in a relationship, the one who breaks or perhaps completes it. The makers of the film also added that such films dive into the various complexities of human relationships.

About Ajeeb Daastans cast

Jaideep Ahlawat is the rising star of OTT platforms. From the success of his web series, Jaideep has been in limelight for quite some time. He recently grabbed Filmfare OTT Awards in the category of Best Actor for his performance in Pataal Lok. Jaideep Ahlawat has been in Bollywood for quite some time and he did small roles in many films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Aakrosh, and Raees.

Konkona Sen Sharma has been a part of many stellar Bollywood films. Be it Omkara, Life in A Metro or Wake Up Sid , she has shined in every role she got. She even got a National Award for her performance in Mr. and Mrs. Iyer. She was last seen in 2018 in the films like Death in the Gunj and Lipstick Under My Burkha.

Nushrat Bharucha has made her name in Bollywood by acting in few amazing films. She started her career with the 2006 film Jai Santoshi Maa and then got her breakthrough from her role in the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. She was last seen in a 2020 film with Rajkummar Rao called Chhalaang.

