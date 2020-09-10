Shefali Shah turns director for short film, says 'had a great team who believed in script'

Having portrayed several memorable and iconic characters in her prolific career spanning over two decades, actress Shefali Shah is set to broaden her horizon as a creative maverick. The actress is all set to don the cap of a director with a short film that she has also written and acted in amid the ongoing COVID-19 pademic. The director shared the good news with fans on Twitter with the picture of the clapper board. While captioning the post, the actress wrote, “A new chapter begins. #Director #ShortFilm #SunshinePictures.”

Shefali Shah turns director with a short film

The actress who is quite excited and about her upcoming project, spoke about directing a project in a press statement. The yet-untitled venture, which revolves around a doctor handling COVID-19 cases as she battles a personal tragedy, was shot at her residence. Elaborating further, she said,

" I like writing but this subject which I have worked on came in much later, especially during this Covid pandemic time that we are all stuck in. The thought of fear of isolation is there in everybody’s mind and the short film addresses this larger idea."

Adding, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress said,

"When I am working on other projects as an actor, I focus only on what I have to do but when it comes to direction, it was a completely different ball game. We had a short time span and had to shoot it with minimum crew of 7 people. We had to edit the short film to the minutest detail and that’s the way I work. The script was revisited couple of times. I was more focused as a director than as an actor. As a director, you have no option but to find solutions because that’s part of your job, which I have learnt from Vipul (Shah). I had a great team who truly believed in the script and knew that we all wanted to make something that we are proud of.”

Several fans of the actress were quick enough to congratulate the actress for donning the cap of a director. One of the users hailed her acting skills and wrote that her fans loved her performance in ‘lootcase.’ Another user congratulated the actress an wrote that just like acting, her direction will also be mind-blowing. A third user chimed in and wrote that going by the plot of the film she can feel that film is going to do wonders. Another user that all her fans are eagerly looking forward for the new film directed by the actress.

Wish you the very best Shefali. Sure you will do a stellar job. Look forward — Tarun Jain🇮🇳 (@tanjain) September 10, 2020

all the very best i can already imagine its going to be one amazing short film. Stay blessed much love and light to u... — Archana sudha (@archanaessence) September 10, 2020

All the best Shefali for the New endeavour..... wish you lots of sunshine.... — Anil. (@asrani_anil) September 10, 2020

All the gud wishes for the new film,stay safe,stay healthy 👍👍🙏 — Rajesh Kanungo (@RajeshKanungo3) September 10, 2020

