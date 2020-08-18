Rasika Sunil Shares A Glimpse From 'Wild Geese', Her First International Short Film

Rasika Sunil is one of the most celebrated actors in the Marathi television industry, majorly known for playing the character of Shanaya in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko. After her stint with the character, she moved to the United States of America for a while and made her acting debut in an International short movie titled Wild Geese. Rasika Sunil shared a small glimpse of herself in the short movie as it is a very proud moment for her. Read.

Also Read | Rasika Sunil Is A Sight For Sore Eyes As She Poses In Swimming Pool In Floral Mon

Rasika Sunil has starred in an International short movie

Having played one of the lead characters in Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, Rasika Sunil has become a very well-known name in the Marathi movie industry. Having starred in an International short movie, Rasika Sunil hopes to have gained popularity overseas too. Recently, the actor shared on the internet what a proud moment it is for her to be part of the project. On August 11, 2020, Rasika Sunil took to her official Instagram handle to post a small clipping of her in the character she has played in the International short movie, Wild Geese.

Also Read | 'Majhya Navryachi Bayko' Actor Rasika Sunil To Return As 'Shanaya'; Read Details

She captioned the video, “Wild Geese. A poem by Mary Oliver. The poem ties the very essence of this short film so beautifully. I have been meaning to share this for a really long time now. This one is a snippet from a scene which I personally loved performing. Thank you @devanycalypso for trusting in me that I could be Vanessa. It is your faith that encouraged me to perform and believe that I am Vanessa. I admit, I was nervous but this short film taught me again that love only answers to the heart. And that is exactly what I feel for everyone associated with this film. #rasikasunil #shortfilm #wildgeese”.

Also Read | Rasika Sunil Adds Another Feather To Her Cap, Becomes Certified Scuba-diver

Rasika Sunil is a very loved Marathi actor and a huge social media sensation, who never leaves a chance to entertain her fans and bring a smile on their faces. In 2019, the actor left all her projects mid-way and shifted abroad for her higher studies. Currently, she is back in her debut show, Mazhya Navryachi Bayko, replacing Isha Keskar’s character. Apart from being an actor, Rasika Sunil is also a singer, model, dancer, and a fashionista.

Also Read | 'Mazhya Navryachi Bayko' Actor Rasika Sunil Slays In Floral Bikini; See Pics Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.