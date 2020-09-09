Dheeraj Dhoopar Opens Up About Donning The Hat Of A Producer With The Short Film; Read

TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar who was last seen essaying the role of an antagonist in the show, Naagin 5 has turned producer for a short film, titled Yellow. The actor hinted that the entire endeavor was an unplanned process. He recently opned up about his new stint as a producer.

Dheeraj Dhoopar on turning producer

Talking to Hindustan Times, the Sasural Simar Ka actor revealed that as an actor, he wanted to be part of a certain kind of a cinema which he was unable to do so with his stint as a TV actor. He went on to say that in the current times, the digital content is ruling so he opted for a short film. The actor added that they have shot for the film a year ago and that it will soon be streaming at an international platform called Shorts TV.

The Kundali Bhagya actor also hinted that he is currently working towards a travel based movie for the youth. He went on to say that as a producer, he will be having creative freedom to choose subjects which tend to excite him. Dheeraj said that he would also be acting in those projects and will be collaborating with other talents too.

Dheeraj Dhoopar hints towards a music video with Hina Khan

Recently, Dheeraj also hinted towards a collaboration with actor Hina Khan. The two were recently seen together in the show, Naagin 5. While Hina played the role of Aadeshwari Naagin, Dheeraj played the antagonist Cheel Aakesh. The two may now collaborate once again for what looks like a music video.

Dheeraj took to his social media to share a short video wherein the camera pans down to a close-up of a romantic picture of Dheeraj and Hina on a phot frame. A melodious song with the lyrics, 'Main Hoon Tera Shehzada' can be seen playing in the background. He captioned the vide just by writing, 'Coming Soon' along with two black heart emojis and tagging Hina. It will be interesting to see how the fans will receive their on-screen camaraderie for the second time in this much-awaited music video. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

