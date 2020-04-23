Shehnaaz Gill's Video Where She Gives A 'Chetaavni' Leaves Her Fans In Splits; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name with Bigg Boss 13. After her stint in the popular show, she appeared in another reality TV show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show had to be stopped due to the Coronavirus pandemic situation. However, the COVID-19 lockdown is not going to stop Shehnaaz Gill from entertaining her fans. Shehnaaz Gill recently took to her Instagram to share a funny video in which she is seen giving a warning to China. However, her fans pointed out that the app in which she is giving a warning to China is also Chinese.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill's Quarantine Menu Includes 'burnt Food'; Fans Disagree, Praise Her Cooking

Shehnaaz Gill is very popular on several social media platforms. She is famous for her cute and funny videos on TikTok too. She shared one TikTok video on her Instagram in which she is seen giving the Chinese people a warning in their language in the funniest way. The video-sharing app, TikTok is a Chinese app. Several fans pointed this out to her in the comments section in this hilarious video.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill Insists On Being Called 'Katrina Kaif' In Latest Post, Netizens React; Watch

See the video here

See the comments by her fans who pointed out the China app

In the video, she says, “She wants to tell just one thing to the Chinese people. No, I do not want to speak, I want to warn them.” After saying this she speaks in gibberish which left her fans in splits. Her cute and funny behaviour has attracted many fans on her social media.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill & Her Brother Stuck In Mumbai; Father Says "I Miss Them But Not Worried"

Also Read | 'Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill Would Look Good As Brother-sister,' Says Devoleena

Shehnaaz Gill is best known for her amazing chemistry with her fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13. Their fans loved to watch them together and also termed them as SidNaaz. She recently featured in her maiden song Bhula Dunga with Sidharth Shukla. The song is being well received by the audience.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.