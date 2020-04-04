'Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill Would Look Good As Brother-sister,' Says Devoleena

Though the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13, has come far from its finale, often its former contestants still grab the headlines. Being among of the most talked contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently bagged praises for their chemistry in Darshan Raval's music video.

But more than their chemistry, ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee's remark created the buzz. Recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee talked about them while interacting with an entertainment portal.

Devoleena talks about Sidnaaz's chemistry

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's straight opinion about the Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Bhula Dunga song did not go down well with Sidnaaz fans. A couple of days back, while reviewing Sidnaaz's recent music-video Bhula Dunga, Devoleena said that they have zero chemistry in the song.

It resulted in Devoleena filing a complaint against an alleged Sidnaaz fan for sending threat voice messages. The 34-year-old actor has again taken a dig at the trolls and said that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill would look good as brother-sister or friends but not as a couple.

Moving further, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor said that Shehnaaz Gill's fans are defaming her. She revealed that after watching the song Bhula Dunga, she called Sidharth Shukla and praised him for his performance. She further said that Sidharth and Rashami together exuded far more chemistry.

Meanwhile referring to trolls, Devoleena said that due to the lockdown they have a lot of time to target either her or Rashami Desai. Making it clear that she will not keep quiet, she said that 'is baar unhone galat insaan se chedkhani kardi hai' (trolls have targetted the wrong person this time).

