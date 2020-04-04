The Debate
'Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill Would Look Good As Brother-sister,' Says Devoleena

Television News

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fans, Sidnaaz, were trolling Devoleena Bhattacharjee for her remark on their chemistry. She has now opened up about the same

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
sidharth shukla

Though the popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13, has come far from its finale, often its former contestants still grab the headlines. Being among of the most talked contestants, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recently bagged praises for their chemistry in Darshan Raval's music video.

READ | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Thinks Sidharth Shukla Is The Only Consistent Contestant

Devoleena talks about Sidnaaz's chemistry

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's straight opinion about the Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Bhula Dunga song did not go down well with Sidnaaz fans. A couple of days back, while reviewing Sidnaaz's recent music-video Bhula Dunga, Devoleena said that they have zero chemistry in the song.

It resulted in Devoleena filing a complaint against an alleged Sidnaaz fan for sending threat voice messages. The 34-year-old actor has again taken a dig at the trolls and said that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill would look good as brother-sister or friends but not as a couple. 

READ | Devoleena Bhattacharjee Expresses Desire To Work With Sidharth Shukla In Music Video

Moving further, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor said that Shehnaaz Gill's fans are defaming her. She revealed that after watching the song Bhula Dunga, she called Sidharth Shukla and praised him for his performance. She further said that Sidharth and Rashami together exuded far more chemistry. 

Meanwhile referring to trolls, Devoleena said that due to the lockdown they have a lot of time to target either her or Rashami Desai. Making it clear that she will not keep quiet, she said that 'is baar unhone galat insaan se chedkhani kardi hai' (trolls have targetted the wrong person this time).

READ | Bigg Boss 13: ‘Sidharth Shukla And I Will Be A Disaster’, Says Devoleena Bhattacharjee

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

First Published:
COMMENT
