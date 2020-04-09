Shehnaaz Gill & Her Brother Stuck In Mumbai; Father Says "I Miss Them But Not Worried"

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill and her brother Shehbaz are spending their lockdown in a hotel in Mumbai. The brother-sister duo was unable to fly to their hometown in Punjab before the lockdown was announced and hence are spending their time in quarantine away from their family. Read on to get more information.

Shehnaaz Gill and brother Shehbaz are stuck in a hotel in Mumbai

The Punjabi singer, Shehnaaz was shooting for a reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in Mumbai earlier in March. The show had to be ended when a shutdown was announced and all offices, film and television shootings had to be stopped. A leading media portal reported that since the actor had signed a one year contract with the channel, she stayed back in the city of Mumbai to attend a meeting for her upcoming shows. After certain days, the nation was under lockdown and it was not possible to travel anywhere due to unavailability of transportation.

Father Santokh Singh Sukh on his children being stuck in Mumbai

Santokh Singh Sukh, father of Shehnaaz and Shehbaz gave an interview to a leading media portal recently. He opened up about how he is feeling about having to spend the lockdown away from his children. The father of the two said that he misses them as first, they were away and inside a house for the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and then the lockdown happened. He further said that even though he misses them, he does not feel worried about them.

