Shehnaaz Gill Expresses Her Lockdown Distress With An Adorable Tik Tok Video | Watch

Shehnaaz Gill recently uploaded a video of herself explaining how the self-quarantine measure has been for her, so far. She can be seen talking about how she has been stuck up at different houses since the beginning of Bigg Boss 13. The Tik Tok video is being loved by the people as they find Shehnaaz Gill cute and adorable in it.

Shehnaaz Gill’s quarantine situation

Shehnaaz Gill recently put up a Tik Tok video on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen talking about her current situation amidst the self-isolation measure that has been taken up by the reality star to collectively curb the spread of COVID 19. In the video posted, she can be seen shedding some light upon how she has been locked up inside ever since the beginning of Bigg Boss 13. She spoke about how Bigg Boss 13 was followed by Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where she had to be in the same house for another few days. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge was followed by Coronavirus related self-distancing for which she had to stay indoors again. Shehnaaz Gill can be seen talking about how badly she wants to get out of the house and get some fresh air. Have a look at the Tik Tok video for Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram here.

Shehnaaz Gill’s demand for stars

Shehnaaz Gill recently posted a picture of herself from home while she asked her followers to shower her with the star emoticon in the comments section. In the picture posted, she can be seen posing in a pair of pyjamas with a cute check pattern overcoat. She has also gotten a lot of stars in the comments section, as asked by her. Have a look at the picture from Shehnaaz Gill’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

