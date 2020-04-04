Shehnaaz Gill Impressed With Her Fan For Speaking ‘her Type Of English’; Watch Video

Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill had one of her social media fan pages going around with a viral video. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen appreciating a fan for speaking 'her type of English'. The model and reality star's funny video has gone viral and has fans and viewers have been enjoying it amidst the quarantine lockdown. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Shehnaaz Gill appreciates fan speaking ‘her type of English’

Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media to appreciate a fan when she spoke her type of English. In the video shared above, Shehnaaz is seen reading a comment by a fan. The fan tells Shehnaaz about how she likes Sidharth and is a fan. Shehnaaz on reading the comment tells her viewers and her fans how she likes it. Shehnaaz Gill in the post below is seen spreading awareness about staying at home during the coronavirus lockdown. She urges fans to stay home and calls them 'Shehnaazians'.

Shehnaaz Gill's video of her appreciating her fan for speaking 'her type of English' has got more than 1.3 Lakh video views. Shehnaaz's fans have gone into a frenzy watching the video. Gill's social media game is strong as she has many followers not only obsessed with her but also wanting to become like her.

