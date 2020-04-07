Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill To Feature In Two More Music Videos?

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Bigg Boss 13 runner up Shehnaaz Gill’s love ballad Bhula Dunga released a week back and the song already has about 45 million views. The song Bhula Dunga has broken many records and has successfully established Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill as one of the most talked-about on-screen couples in the industry. Bhula Dunga is sung by singer Darshan Raval and the song was released on the official YouTube channel of Indie Music Label.

ALSO READ: 'Bhula Dunga' Song: Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Unleash Their Infectious Chemistry

In the video, the chemistry that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared was quite visible. Shehnaaz Gill’s acting and Sidharth Shukla’s screen presence is complimented hugely by the netizens. While their chemistry has become the talk of the town, there are a few who disliked their equation. Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee stated that she didn’t see any chemistry between the pair, which triggered the ‘SidNaaz’ fans.

While the fans started trolling Devoleena for the comments that she made, Devoleena too started taking digs at SidNaaz fans. Mayur Verma, a contestant in the wedding based reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge which featured Shehnaaz Gill defended Shehnaaz. Mayur Verma told an entertainment portal that whatever Devoleena is doing is just to defame Shehnaaz Gill.

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai Trolled For Supporting Devoleena; Says 'Block SidNaaz Fans'

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to reunite?

Mayur Verma also went on to say that Shehnaaz Gill is doing two more songs with Sidharth Shukla and that their chemistry has become famous globally. Mayur Verma stated that Devoleena cannot tolerate the fact that Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry is so well appreciated and hence she will try her best to make the world dislike Shehnaaz Gill. However, he added that Devoleena will not be successful. Neither Shehnaaz Gill nor Sidharth Shukla has confirmed about doing any more songs.

ALSO READ: Bhula Dunga Song Out: Fans Go Gaga Over SidNaaz's Chemistry, Trend #SidNaaz On Twitter

Bhula Dunga breaks records

Bhula Dunga has become a huge success as the song was trending on number 1 slot on YouTube for three consecutive days. The song Bhula Dunga went on to hit 5 million views in five hours and 10 million views in 10 hours with 1.4 million likes, on its opening day. Within three days, Bhula Dunga featuring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill broke records and became the most commented Indian video. It was also revealed that Bhula Dunga ranked 2nd on the Global Youtube Charts for Top music videos.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill Walks Out Of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Finale, Says Her Heart Beats For Sidharth

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.