Sushant Singh Rajput Cried After 'Paani' Was Shelved, Reveals Shekhar Kapur

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sad demise has left the entire nation in a state of shock. Through a recent Instagram live session with actor Manoj Bajpayee, director Shekhar Kapur spoke about the film Paani that they were expected to do together. He also shared why he feels like he could have done certain things which lie with him as a huge regret.

Shekhar Kapur on Sushant being upset over Paani

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on June 14, 2020. According to the autopsy report released to the Mumbai Police, his death occurred because of asphyxia due to hanging. Bollywood director Shekhar Kapur recently spoke to Manoj Bajpayee about the unfortunate incident and the one film that he was about to do with Sushant Singh Rajput. He spoke about how meeting Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time was. He said that the excitement that he carried was real. He was bouncing up and down because he was working with Shekhar Kapur. He was not just limited to rehearsing the script or acting it out, his interests were beyond that. Whenever there was a meeting with the DOP or VFX team, Sushant Singh Rajput would also be there because he wanted to understand all about the film.

Shekhar Kapur said that Sushant Singh Rajput was completely immersed in the character Gora from the film Paani. He would call at 2 or 3 in the night or even meet up with the director just to discuss small details. He said that the film was sort of becoming an addiction for him. He also said that during the three years of preparation, he almost fell in love with Sushant Singh Rajput. Shekhar Kapur said that when Paani was shelved after the production house bailed out of it, saying they did not want to work with Sushant, the two artists were left very upset. Shekar Kapur said that Sushant Singh Rajput cried over it and they would actually cry together because they were very dedicated towards the project.

Shekhar Kapur also said that he regrets not making another film with Sushant Singh Rajput. He could have done it but he didn’t. He was too upset and angry which is why he left India for a while. He also expressed his regret over not calling or contacting Sushant over the last few months.

