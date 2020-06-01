Robert Pattinson Says He Was "clueless" During Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Shoot

Robert Pattinson has been making headlines for two major reasons. He will be seen in a crucial role in Christopher Nolan's Tenet and will also be seen playing the role of Batman in the upcoming DC film. The Twilight actor was recently seen in an interview with a leading entertainment portal where he talked about his upcoming sci-fi film. Read on:

Robert Pattinson on working with Christopher Nolan

According to reports, The Batman star stated that working with Christopher Nolan was a very complicated experience. He further said that the film is incredibly complicated just like all other Christopher Nolan films. He then stated that one has to watch these films when they are completely finished making and then edit the film three to four times to understand what is the true meaning of these films. He said that Tenet is one such movie.

Pattinson then said that there have been months, during the shoot of the film, when he was totally unaware of what was happening around him. He said that he did not even vaguely understand the meaning of what was happening around him. He also recalled how he would always talk about this with his Tenet co-star John David.

Pattinson then went on to say that on the last day of the film, he went to David and asked him about what was happening in the scene. He was confused and had no idea about what was going on, the young actor said. The film will feature John David and Pattinson in the lead roles. The actor then went on to say that while he was confused, his co-star seemed quite confident and aware of what was actually going on.

Talking about John David, Pattinson felt that John David actually did know what was happening around. He is the main character and so he has to know what is happening around, the actor said.

Tenet is a film that explores time travel, according to the second trailer of the film that was recently released. In the trailer, it is stated that the two lead characters have to go out of their way to find a man who can travel through time as he is the only one that can prevent a world war from happening.

