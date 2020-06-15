Sushant Singh Rajput's Pictures From His Last Reported Outing With Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sent shockwaves through the Bollywood industry. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his ceiling fan on Sunday, June 14, 2020. The Mumbai police confirmed the 34-year-old's demise to Republic TV. It has been reported that a suicide note was not found at his apartment.

Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly dating actor Rhea Chakraborty for a few months. Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty were often spotted together. The rumoured couple reportedly worked out together in a gym in Mumbai. Sushant and Rhea’s reportedly last pictures from the gym have gone viral. Check out Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s pictures and videos that are, reportedly, his last with her:

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s pictures and videos

In the pictures, Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty are seen leaving their gym together. Sushant wore a blue coloured jersey with a yellow coloured border. He paired it with a pair of dark coloured shorts. Rhea Chakraborty, on the other hand, wore a pair of short galaxy print sorts and a grey coloured top.

The rumoured couple never spoke about their relationship or addressed the rumour. Rhea Chakraborty had told a reputed news wire that Sushant Singh Rajput is a close friend to her. However, she had refused to comment on the rumour about their relationship. Shushant and Rhea have been spotted on many outings together.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s publicist shared an official statement confirming the actor’s demise. The statement read:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

Sushant Singh Rajput shot to fame after he featured in the Ekta Kapoor-produced show Pavitra Rishta. He soon made his Bollywood debut with the Abhishek Kapoor-directorial Kai Po Che. Kai Po Che was the official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life.

Sushant earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

