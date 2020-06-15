Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Chandan Roy Says 'actors Aren't Super Humans, Be Kind To Us'

The tragic news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has jolted the film fraternity and has left the fans of the actor devastated. Bollywood celebrities have been trying to raise awareness about mental health and the importance of being kind to one another. Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal shared a heartfelt post where he urged fans to be more kind towards actors.

Chandan Roy shares a heartfelt post

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal took to his Instagram account and shared a quote by James Dean. The quote read “Being an actor is the loneliest thing in the world. You are all alone with your concentration and imagination and that’s all you have”. The post shared by Chandan further read that be kind to actors.

The actor who was recently seen in Chippa emphasized on how actors are not superhumans. He said that he hopes audience and society look at actors beyond flesh from here on. The actor further said that actors slog years to keep a scene fresh.

"Actors are not superhumans, be kind to us"

Chandan Roy also pointed out that actors become the biggest rejects of society. He again urged his fans to be kind to the artists and people of the film fraternity as none of them are superhuman. Check out the post below.

The positive post urging people to be more kind towards actors received a lot of positive response from fans. Several fans showered love to the Chandan Roy. There were several other fans who told him how beautiful the lines in the post were.

On Sunday, upon Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Chandan Roy Sanyal had shared a post on his Instagram account. In the post, he tried to send out a positive message to everyone and told his fellow stars, fans and followers that they are not alone in anything. He further wrote in the caption that “Everyone hang in there - we are all fighting our own demons, survival first, do whatever makes you at peace”.

